CHEYENNE – The two men accused in a local carjacking case pleaded not guilty to their charges Monday in federal court.
Oscar Aldredo Ortiz, 19, of Cheyenne, and Nathaniel Hopkins Trigg, 18, of Erie, Colorado, were both charged with carjacking, aiding and abetting and carrying or brandishing a firearm during the carjacking.
Their trial is currently scheduled for July 27, with U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal presiding in Cheyenne. Carjacking carries a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison, and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
According to court documents:
At 10:31 p.m. April 21, Cheyenne Police officers were dispatched to the Sinclair gas station on West College Drive, where R.D. informed police that he had been driving his red 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Southwest Drive when he saw two men standing in the street.
R.D. stopped his car to avoid hitting the two men when Ortiz allegedly asked R.D., “Can we get a ride?,” before saying, “Or how about you get our of the vehicle,” as he pointed a hunting rifle at R.D.’s head. The other man with Ortiz, now identified as Trigg, pointed a black handgun at R.D. and said, “Give me everything in your pockets.”
R.D. was in fear for his life and handed over his wallet to the other man. Both men then got in R.D.’s Jeep and drove off down Southwest Drive. R.D. said he was scared because he thought the firearms were real because they didn’t have orange tips to indicate they were fake.
Along with his car and wallet, R.D.’s iPhone 11 was also in the car when it was stolen, according to court documents.
On April 22, in Longmont, Colorado, officers received reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they responded to the scene, they discovered it was R.D.’s stolen Jeep, according to court documents. A witness said four men and a woman asked if they could leave the vehicle parked on Buckley Drive and covered it with a tarp.
Home security videos in Longmont showed the suspects described by the witness parking the Jeep and removing items from it, including the rifle that R.D. identified in the crime. Officers were also able to identify Ortiz in the video due to previous officer contacts.
A video on Ortiz’s Facebook profile also showed him in the stolen Jeep, according to court documents. Ortiz’s neck tattoo was also visible in the video, and officers were able to match the tattoo with one of Ortiz’s old mugshots.
In this same Facebook video, Colorado State Patrol troopers could be identified pursuing the vehicle on Interstate 70 near Evergreen, Colorado. Troopers had to terminate the pursuit due to safety concerns, but when shown a copy of the video, they were able to confirm that it was the same vehicle they were able to identify their patrol vehicles in the pursuit and confirm it was the same vehicle.