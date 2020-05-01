CHEYENNE – United States Attorney Mark A. Klaassen announced Thursday that Neoal Guyeal Hayes, 45, was arrested March 27 after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and Alprazolam.
He was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and as a felon in possession of a firearm.
Hayes’ co-defendant, Iesha Monique Dembo, 28, was arrested March 23 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and Alprazolam.
The indictment alleges Hayes and Dembo had been traveling together between Montana and Colorado via Interstate 25 and were stopped for speeding in Wyoming. The ensuing investigation uncovered a large quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and a loaded handgun in the vehicle.
Hayes was arraigned in federal court on April 30 before Chief Magistrate Kelly H. Rankin and pleaded not guilty. His trial date has yet to be set, and Hayes was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. Dembo made her initial appearance on March 23 and pleaded not guilty, with a trial date set for May 26.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force in Cheyenne, with representatives from the Cheyenne Police Department’s Community Action Team and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, is conducting this ongoing investigation with the DEA in Denver and the DEA in Montana.