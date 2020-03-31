CHEYENNE – Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
The cases were confirmed Monday, March 30, and involve two adult, military members assigned to the base.
F.E. Warren leadership is actively monitoring the situation, and the base’s public health office is taking action to properly isolate the individuals in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The 90th Medical Group is also conducting contact tracing to discover and inform those who may have interacted with the affected members.
F.E. Warren AFB remains at Health Protection Condition Charlie. Social distancing remains imperative, and personnel must comply with isolation and quarantine instructions.
Base officials will continue to provide families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For local information regarding F.E. Warren Air Force Base, go online to www.warren.af.mil/FEW-COVID-19-INFO/.