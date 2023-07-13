CHEYENNE – At Wyoming Humanities’ summer board meeting, two new directors were added to the board: Diana Enzi of Gillette and Robert Mason of Cody.

Enzi is the wife of the late U.S. Sen. Michael Enzi, R-Wyo. A longtime advocate for humanities and culture, her extensive service in Wyoming and across the nation includes serving as the president of the Gillette Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wyoming State Council on Vocational Education and The Congressional Club. She co-founded the Children Against the Land Mine Problem and served on several boards, including Wyoming PBS Foundation, N Street Village and International Neighbors Club.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus