CHEYENNE – At Wyoming Humanities’ summer board meeting, two new directors were added to the board: Diana Enzi of Gillette and Robert Mason of Cody.
Enzi is the wife of the late U.S. Sen. Michael Enzi, R-Wyo. A longtime advocate for humanities and culture, her extensive service in Wyoming and across the nation includes serving as the president of the Gillette Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wyoming State Council on Vocational Education and The Congressional Club. She co-founded the Children Against the Land Mine Problem and served on several boards, including Wyoming PBS Foundation, N Street Village and International Neighbors Club.
Mason is the co-director of Thomas the Apostle Retreat Center in Cody. In his work with the Episcopal Church in Wyoming, he facilitates community conversations and programming on religion, conservation, education and the arts. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Appalachian State University, as well as master’s degrees in divinity and theology from Duke University.
“These two are strong additions to our board,” said Executive Director Shawn Reese in a news release. “Their commitments to their communities and the humanities will help our organization best meet the needs of Wyoming.”
Board member Willie LeClair of Riverton passed away in May; Michael Von Flatern of Gillette left the board in June.
Wyoming Humanities is now represented by a 15-person board, including two ex-officio members. Milward Simpson currently serves as the board’s chairman.
For more information about the organization, visit thinkwy.org.