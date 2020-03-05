CHEYENNE – Two people are being charged in federal court for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and other drugs through Cheyenne on Interstate 25 on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Neoal Guyeal Hayes and Iesha Monique Dembo are both being charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Both charges carry maximum penalties of life in prison, plus a $10 million fine for the methamphetamine charge and $10.25 million fine for the firearm charge.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office also has filed for a detention hearing for Hayes and Dembo, stating the office would like the two to be held in pretrial detention. The motion states there is a serious risk that they will flee, they are facing firearm and drug offenses, and the offenses carry more than a 10-year prison sentence, if they’re convicted.
A date for this hearing hasn’t been set at this time.
According to court documents:
On Feb. 29, law enforcement identified Hayes and Dembo driving a 2007 Cadillac Escalade southbound on I-25 near the Central Avenue exit in Cheyenne. The two continued driving to Thornton, Colorado, and law enforcement established surveillance on the vehicle.
Later that day, Hayes and Dembo drove the car back through Cheyenne, and a Cheyenne Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of I-25 and Interstate 80. The vehicle was driving 74 mph in a 65 mph speed zone.
Officers also knew that Hayes had a suspended Colorado driver’s license, and Hayes was driving the car. A police K9 was able to detect the smell of a controlled substance coming from the car and began searching the vehicle.
Officers found 0.7 grams of suspected heroin on Hayes, and found a black duffel bag and backpack behind the driver’s seat of the car. In the duffel bag were 2,505 grams of suspected meth in six Ziploc-style bags, and 10 grams of suspected heroin in a sandwich bag.
There was also a small safe inside the backpack with an additional 30 grams of suspected meth, 20.6 grams of suspected heroin, 35 grams of suspected cocaine, 40 grams or 114 pills of suspected Xanax and 8.4 grams of suspected marijuana.
Also in the safe was a black and chrome Taurus .45-caliber handgun with a nine-round magazine; the gun was loaded, with a round in the chamber. A digital scale and packaging equipment were also in the safe.
Officers did a field test on the drugs, and they preemptively tested positive for cocaine, meth and heroin.