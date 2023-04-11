...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...
Cheyenne East seniors Stockton Fertig, 18, foregound, and Mason Richards, 18, background, cast their lines at Sloans Lake in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Since it was a testing day for Laramie County School District 1, the seniors, who no longer need to take the ACT, enjoyed their early release in record-breaking weather. Tuesday's high temperature of 80 degrees broke the previous record for April 11 of 73, which was recorded in both 1982 and 1998, according to the National Weather Service.
CHEYENNE – It was hard to believe during Tuesday's warm spell, but cold weather looms later this week for Laramie County residents.
If there’s one thing Wyomingites understand, though, it’s how important it is to enjoy the warmer days of spring while they last – and, on Tuesday, they got to enjoy some record highs in the process.
A new record for April 11 was set in Cheyenne when the temperature surpassed 73 degrees Fahrenheit early on Tuesday afternoon. It climbed throughout the remainder of the day, shattering the previous record set on April 11, 1998.
By late afternoon, the National Weather Service had recorded a high of 80 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning Tuesday’s date now stands as the earliest in the calendar year for Cheyenne to reach 80 degrees. The previous record of 82 degrees Fahrenheit had reigned since April 21, 1960.
While these temperatures are more than welcome for many residents, they are unusual for this time of year, and continued fluctuations in the weather are to be expected.
“I wouldn't say it's normal,” NWS meteorologist Matthew Brothers said. "As far as normal afternoon temperatures for this time of the year, we’re looking at 53 or 54 degrees (on average) for today. So we're getting 25 and 30 degrees above that today, and even late April, the normal high temperature is still below 60 degrees.”
Despite record-setting temperatures, residents can expect things to cool back down going into Thursday night, when the Weather Service is predicting a low of 33 degrees Fahrenheit and a chance of snow flurries. If temperatures don’t drop as low as expected, then we may see thunderstorms in place of snow.
Friday and Saturday will continue to dip as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit, only to climb back up to highs in the low 60s on Sunday and Monday.
Residents of Cheyenne proper shouldn’t be concerned with any snow accumulation, but rural Laramie County and other spots in southeast Wyoming may wake to see the snow has stuck around overnight.
Though this spring weather is undeniably manic, it’s nothing out of the ordinary. Rather, it’s a sign that the region is transitioning into warmer, more stable temperatures.
“We're getting into transition season. In the wintertime, we're mostly just cold, and usually that's because the main jet stream is farther down south, so we don't get as many crazy temperature changes as you get in fall and spring,” Brothers said.
“Then, when it's a little bit farther north in latitude, you can get some crazier temperature swings. As we get further into the summer, it'll shift farther north of us, and it’s going to stay hot, and we won’t have as many big temperature swings.”
