Cheyenne East seniors Stockton Fertig, 18, foregound, and Mason Richards, 18, background, cast their lines at Sloans Lake in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Since it was a testing day for Laramie County School District 1, the seniors, who no longer need to take the ACT, enjoyed their early release in record-breaking weather. Tuesday's high temperature of 80 degrees broke the previous record for April 11 of 73, which was recorded in both 1982 and 1998, according to the National Weather Service.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – It was hard to believe during Tuesday's warm spell, but cold weather looms later this week for Laramie County residents.

If there’s one thing Wyomingites understand, though, it’s how important it is to enjoy the warmer days of spring while they last – and, on Tuesday, they got to enjoy some record highs in the process.

