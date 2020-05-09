CHEYENNE – A second person has been arrested in connection with an April 21 carjacking in Cheyenne.
According to Friday news releases from the Cheyenne Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming, two men now face charges of carjacking and federal firearms offenses.
The two suspects allegedly used force and threats with a weapon against a Cheyenne resident around 10:30 p.m. April 21 near the 800 block of Southwest Drive. After the victim stopped to offer assistance, one man pulled out a rifle and demanded the victim turn over control of his vehicle. The second suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded he empty his pockets. The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle.
According to previous Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporting, one of the men, Oscar Alfredo Ortiz, was charged federally Tuesday. The other man’s identity is unknown, and neither man was identified in the news releases Friday.
Both suspects have been charged with carjacking, which carries the potential penalty of up to 15 years imprisonment, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, which has a potential penalty of seven years to life imprisonment.
The case continues to be under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department, FBI, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and Longmont Police Department in Colorado.