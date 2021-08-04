CHEYENNE – Two new recruits were sworn into the Cheyenne Police Department on Monday morning.
Jeremiah Keslar and Talmage Peden became new officers at a ceremony at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center downtown. They will continue their formal training at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas.
“These officers have the community-oriented mindset that aligns with the culture of our department,” Chief Mark Francisco said in a news release. “We are very proud to welcome them to our team.”
Keslar, a Cheyenne native, is the third generation in his family to pursue a career in law enforcement. His father, Jared Keslar, currently serves as a captain with the Cheyenne Police Department, and has been with the department for 23½ years.
“This is something that Jeremiah has been working toward for a long time,” Jared Keslar said. “We are very proud of his commitment to the police department and the community.”
Jeremiah Keslar said law enforcement has been a big part of his life, and his decision to pursue criminal justice in college solidified the choice for him to go into policing.
“It means a lot, obviously, since my dad has worked here. I was born and raised here, too, so giving back to the community that gave to me, that means a lot,” he said. “I love it here, so I didn’t want to go anywhere else. It’s definitely an honor to work for this department.”
Peden, originally from Clarksville, Tennessee, moved to Wyoming to attend school. He said he was motivated to become police officer by the desire to contribute to the community.
“I think it’s a good opportunity to move forward and help the community out,” Peden said. “(I was) kind of looking at the way things are going in the world, and I decided, ‘Hey, there’s something I can maybe do about it.’”
Officer Jeremiah Smith, CPD’s recruiting and training officer, said anyone interested in becoming a police officer should take a Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, exam. The next testing date is Tuesday, Sept. 7, and the department usually holds open testing three to four times each year.
Applicants must also complete an application packet and pass a physical assessment and oral board interview, followed by a background check, interview with the chief, polygraph, psychological evaluation and medical exam, which includes a drug screening.
Smith said the department currently has two open officer positions, with two more opening up in the coming weeks because of retirements. At any given time, the department typically has three to five fewer officers than could be hired, he said.
Including the chief, the department should have 111 sworn officers – though they’d like to grow that number, Smith said.
Those applying to become a Cheyenne Police officer must be a U.S. citizen, be at least 21 years old at the time of hiring, have a high school diploma or GED, have no felony or domestic violence convictions and not have a dishonorable discharge from the military.
Potential applicants may also be ineligible based on other convictions, including some misdemeanors. Full details can be found at cheyennepd.org/Employment/Hiring-Process.
Smith encouraged anyone interested in applying to the force to try, even if they’re intimidated by the hiring process. He said he’s happy to provide resources to help candidates prepare, and there’s no limit to the number of times an individual can take one of the tests or assessments.
“Certainly, we’re looking for good people, so we want to do everything we can to help qualified candidates,” Smith said.