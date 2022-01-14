Wind gusts 45 to 55 MPH likely with a fast moving cold front
Friday between 5 AM and 9 PM MST. The cold front will drop through
north to south, so the wind gusts will begin across Converse,
Niobrara, Sioux, and Dawes counties near 5 AM, spreading south to
include all areas east of the Laramie Range and Interstate 25 by
9 AM, and continuing until around 9 PM.
Temperatures will be steadily dropping throughout the day as well,
so very cold wind chills in the teens to single digits will be a
concern for anybody outdoors. Anybody outside should make sure to wear
the appropriate winter clothing for these very cold and windy
conditions.
CHEYENNE — Two teens have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old on July 5, 2021, near the 1500 block of Taft Avenue.
Raymond Sanchez, 16, of Cheyenne has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and Xavier Sanchez, 18, of Casper has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
In July, Cheyenne Police detectives determined that Raymond and Xavier acted together during the homicide. Raymond was arrested on July 10 on unrelated charges and held in custody, while Xavier was arrested on July 15 in Casper on charges related to the case.
Affidavits of probable cause were then forwarded to the Laramie County District Attorney with charging recommendations. Both defendants are now being held at the Laramie County Detention Center.
The date for the preliminary hearing is pending, according to a news release from Cheyenne Police.