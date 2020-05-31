CHEYENNE – At 10 a.m. on June 4, AARP Wyoming will be joined on a webinar by James Bush, MD, and Lisa Finkelstein, DO, to discuss the basics of telehealth.
They will let you know what happens during a telehealth visit, what to ask your insurance company and what to bring to your first telehealth visit.
The event is free to all, and there is no requirement to be an AARP Wyoming member to take part. Simply click on this link on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page, or go to https://www.facebook.com/AARPWY/videos/978225865927114/.
Telehealth usage is on the rise in Wyoming, thanks to a number of reasons, including increased patient demand to see their medical providers through phone or computer visits. COVID-19 also accelerated the use of telehealth in the Cowboy State. With Wyoming residents social distancing, medical providers were able to facilitate more than 11,000 health care appointments in Wyoming in the month of May.
On June 4, Bush and Finkelstein will discuss the importance of telehealth in Wyoming, and how you can take part in telehealth visits, as well.
Bush is the Medicaid Medical Director at the Wyoming Department of Health, which is considered among the most progressive organizations in the state when it comes to telehealth policy. Bush is also a founding member of the Wyoming Telehealth Consortium, a group of Wyoming organizations which seeks to further the effort of telehealth in the Cowboy State. Bush earned his medical degree through the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in 1976. He is the past Chief of Staff at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, and ran his own clinic in Fort Collins before coming to Cheyenne.
Finkelstein is Board-Certified through the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery for her work as a Urologist. Finkelstein has practiced out of St. John’s Medical Center in Jackson where she is known as a physician champion in the area of telehealth. Finkelstein earned her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and in 2019 was the President of the Wyoming Medical Society.