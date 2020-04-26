CHEYENNE – Travelers on Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne should expect delays as crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation begin a bridge replacement project Monday, weather permitting.
The two-year project encompasses a portion of I-80 near Hillsdale, between mile markers 372 and 382. Scheduled work involves milling, paving, bridge rehabilitation, bridge replacements at the Hillsdale interchange and other improvements.
This construction season, crews will be focusing on the westbound lanes and directing traffic to run head-to-head in the eastbound lanes. Crossovers will be placed at either end of the project, and slip ramps will provide local traffic access to and from the interstate on the Hillsdale interchange.
Traffic will be returned to the normal configuration during the winter months. In spring 2021, crews will switch to the eastbound lanes and direct traffic to run head-to-head in the westbound lanes.
In addition to the lane changes, other delays like reduced speed limits are likely through the work zone. Motorists should slow down, stay alert and follow all traffic signs and flaggers as they pass through.
Travelers on County Road 140/Stuckey Road can expect night closures while the old Hillsdale structures are torn down and the new ones are built. Additional information and specific dates for the night closures will be released by WYDOT later this summer.
The project’s estimated completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.