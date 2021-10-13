...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Periods of snow and blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible under heavier bands.
* WHERE...Banner County in Nebraska and mainly northern portions
of Laramie County in Wyoming to the north and east of the city
of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected. Periods of snow and blowing snow are also possible.
* WHERE...much of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska
Panhandle.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Periods of snow and blowing snow may also result in
hazardous road conditions. Winter Weather Advisories are also in
effect for some areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
From left, Cheyenne Police Detective Craig Sanne, Chief Mark Francisco and Detective Jake Reiber pose for a photo Friday, Oct. 8, in Casper after accepting an award from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming for the detectives' work uncovering a drug ring in 2019. Courtesy
CHEYENNE – The Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming recently awarded two Cheyenne police detectives for their efforts in uncovering a drug ring in 2019.
The drug ring was responsible for trafficking nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine to the region each month, according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department's Facebook page.
Detectives Jake Reiber and Craig Sanne were honored Friday during the LECC annual awards ceremony in Casper. Reiber and Sanne initiated and led "2019 Operation Fowl Play," an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation with the goal of disrupting the flow of methamphetamine to Cheyenne and other areas within the state.
During the investigation, the two detectives identified a drug trafficking organization operating between Jalisco, Mexico; California, Colorado and Wyoming.
The investigation consisted of 51 interviews, 32 search warrants, seven controlled purchases of illegal drugs, 18 felony arrests and more than 4,000 hours of enforcement operations, surveillance and intel/data analysis. Reiber and Sanne wrote more than 350 pages of reports, submitted about 160 items of evidence and secured 12 federal indictments of key members of the drug trafficking organizations, according to the post.
The investigation resulted in a significant local impact: approximately $6,000 in drug proceeds, 11 firearms and more than 7.5 pounds of controlled substances were seized from drug distributors living in Cheyenne – accounting for 11 of the 18 total arrests.