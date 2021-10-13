20211013-news-briefs-drugbust-1.png

From left, Cheyenne Police Detective Craig Sanne, Chief Mark Francisco and Detective Jake Reiber pose for a photo Friday, Oct. 8, in Casper after accepting an award from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming for the detectives' work uncovering a drug ring in 2019. Courtesy

CHEYENNE – The Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming recently awarded two Cheyenne police detectives for their efforts in uncovering a drug ring in 2019.

The drug ring was responsible for trafficking nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine to the region each month, according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department's Facebook page.

Detectives Jake Reiber and Craig Sanne were honored Friday during the LECC annual awards ceremony in Casper. Reiber and Sanne initiated and led "2019 Operation Fowl Play," an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation with the goal of disrupting the flow of methamphetamine to Cheyenne and other areas within the state.

During the investigation, the two detectives identified a drug trafficking organization operating between Jalisco, Mexico; California, Colorado and Wyoming.

The investigation consisted of 51 interviews, 32 search warrants, seven controlled purchases of illegal drugs, 18 felony arrests and more than 4,000 hours of enforcement operations, surveillance and intel/data analysis. Reiber and Sanne wrote more than 350 pages of reports, submitted about 160 items of evidence and secured 12 federal indictments of key members of the drug trafficking organizations, according to the post.

The investigation resulted in a significant local impact: approximately $6,000 in drug proceeds, 11 firearms and more than 7.5 pounds of controlled substances were seized from drug distributors living in Cheyenne – accounting for 11 of the 18 total arrests.

