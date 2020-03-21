CHEYENNE – U.S. Attorney Mark A. Klaassen of the District of Wyoming on Friday urged the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline, 866-720-5721, sending an email to disaster@leo.gov.
“It is unfortunate, but criminals often use times of adversity to their advantage,” U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen said in a news release. “They see moments where our attention is distracted or we are susceptible to emotional responses as an opportunity to commit brazen acts of fraud. My office and our partners in state and local law enforcement are ready to take actions necessary to stop these crimes, but we need everyone’s help to report these schemes before they cause harm.”
Some examples of potential fraud schemes to be aware of include:
Individuals and businesses selling fake testing kits, masks, treatments or cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Robocalls or phishing emails purporting to be airline or other travel cancellation communications that are actually scams used to collect personal information.
Malicious websites and ransomware apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
Persons seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or nonexistent charitable organizations.
Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
Price gouging on high demand consumer products.
In addition to the NCDF hotline and email account, citizens may also report any suspected fraud to the United States Attorney’s Office, the Consumer Protection Unit of the Wyoming Attorney General, or their local law enforcement agencies.