CHEYENNE – The U.S. Census Bureau has disclosed the Census Questionnaire Assistance (CQA) phone numbers available to the public for assistance during the 2020 census.
The following toll-free phone numbers are available from 5 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Friday:
English: 844-330-2020
Spanish: 844-468-2020
Telephone Display Device: 844-467-2020
The English and Spanish language lines will be available to provide general information about the census, including answers to frequently asked questions via an automated Interactive Voice Response system. Support will end July 31.
Most residents throughout the country will begin receiving their invitations to respond to the census starting Thursday, according to a news release. The invitation will include instructions for responding to the census online, with households in areas less likely to respond online receiving a paper questionnaire that they can return in the mail.
By mid-April, all households that have not yet responded will receive a paper questionnaire.
For more information, please visit www.2020census.gov or www.census.gov.