WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday its endorsement of former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis for the open U.S. Senate seat representing Wyoming.
According to a news release, the U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Lummis in efforts to promote free enterprise and job-creating policies for businesses across all regions and sectors.
“In difficult times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders that understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation,” U.S. Chamber CEO Thomas J. Donohue said in the release. “As our country faces many challenges and is collectively working to not just reopen our economy, but return to growth and expanded opportunities for all Americans, we need leaders like former Representative Cynthia Lummis. She has a proven track record of leading responsibly and standing up for good policies. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Cynthia and looks forward to partnering with her in the future.”
The United States Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business advocacy organization and represents more than 3 million business interests.