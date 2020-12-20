CHEYENNE – Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Brandon Michael Jaymes Whiteman, 25, of Fort Washakie on Thursday for sexual abuse of a minor. He received 180 months of imprisonment, to be followed by 120 months of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $36,736.32 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case.
Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced Michael Bryan Deluca, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Deluca was arrested in Cheyenne. He received 120 months of imprisonment, to be followed by 30 months of supervised release. He was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case.
Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Marques Alan Charging Crow, 35, of Fort Washakie on Tuesday for three counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact. He received 456 months of imprisonment, to be followed by 120 months of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $8,478.85 in restitution and a $400 special assessment. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case.