DENVER – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service will invest $285 million to fund Great American Outdoors Act projects in 2021.
Of this, some $31.5 million will go to the Rocky Mountain Region to fund 90 projects in a five-year program, with similar dollar amounts expected to be issued during the next five years.
This significant influx of funding will be used to address infrastructure and deferred maintenance needs, enhance economic benefits, and improve recreation and public access on national forests by leveraging National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Funds provided by Congress.
Specifically, the funds will be used to modernize recreation facilities; improve roadways; upgrade campgrounds; design and build new trails or rehabilitate existing trails; repair water systems and update toilets, to name just a few of the wide range of projects slated for the Rocky Mountain Region.
For more information on these projects in the Rocky Mountain Region, go online to https://tinyurl.com/ydnaphhb.