CHEYENNE – As expected, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman came out of the general election victorious Tuesday night, along with many other Republicans in the state.

She easily defeated three other contenders in the race, as called by the Associated Press before 9:30 p.m. Democratic candidate Lynette Greybull won the second-largest amount of votes, and was followed by Constitution Party candidate Marissa Joy Selvig and Libertarian Richard Brubaker.


