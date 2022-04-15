CHEYENNE – Following her confirmation as the Constitution Party of Wyoming’s candidate for the state's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Marissa Selvig faces two Republican frontrunners with millions flowing into their campaigns.
But the Riverton resident said she doesn’t believe money defines a candidate's ability to win.
“People in Wyoming are hungry for change,” she told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “And I personally don’t believe that whoever has the most money is the best candidate.”
Quarterly campaign finances reports were posted Friday by the Federal Elections Commission for contenders in the 2022 election, totaling nearly $4 million in contributions in this race. Incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., raised more than $2.5 million between January and the end of March, close to $90,000 of which came from political action committees, according to her campaign's filing. She was trailed by Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman, who received almost $1.3 million in contributions, of which $58,500 was from PACs.
Selvig said she understood this helped those candidates get their message out faster and farther than her at this point, but she criticized the thousands of dollars coming from out of state and super PACs contributing to races. She said concerns over raising millions of dollars prevents qualified candidates from running, and also leaves room for hidden influence.
“When big money comes into one campaign or another, those candidates are really beholden to those people who are giving them hundreds of thousands of dollars,” she said. “And is that good for their constituents? I don’t think it is. I think there’s a lot of money exchange in government that is unhealthy for our country.”
She said this was one of the reasons she doesn't want to be involved with big money, and why she plans to run her campaign as frugally as possible. The Constitution Party candidate raised close to $8,000 in the first quarter in individual contributions, and spent around $7,000. As time progresses, she said she will gain more financial support, but it is not what qualifies her as a candidate.
“I am a qualified candidate because I am a citizen of this nation who loves it, and I believe in the Constitution,” she said. “Nowhere in the Constitution does it say you have to be from a fancy family, or be an attorney, or be a rich person.”
Although positions of power or family influences did not play a part in her decision to become a candidate in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives, her identity as a woman of faith did. Selvig said she was called by God to run, and she obeyed.
It also played a part in her leaving the Republican Party last fall.
“The Constitution Party really puts God first, and an emphasis on the Constitution,” she said. “And I know that the Republicans say they do the same thing, but I feel that the Constitution Party is more serious about it.”
Her goals align with these ideals in that she wants to restore fiscal responsibility in the federal government, bring back proper communication into the role of a representative and return virtue to government. She said standing up for moral excellence, being prudent and conducting yourself with integrity are all missing in politics today.
But she also said she sees an absence of constitutional values and policies. Changes she would advocate for, if elected, are to remove many bureaucratic organizations, such as the Department of Education and the USDA, repeal the 16th Amendment to remove personal income tax and give more responsibility back to the states.
“We take an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution,” she said. “And people aren’t doing that. They aren’t voting for things that are constitutional, and I hope to.”