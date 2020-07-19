RIVERTON – The U.S. House of Representatives Republican primary debate scheduled for July 28 has been canceled, according to a news release from Wyoming PBS.
Blake Stanley, the only Republican candidate challenging current U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, declined the invitation. Cheney had previously agreed to participate in the debate.
There will still be a Democratic debate for the U.S. House seat. Two of the three candidates – Carl Beach and Lynnette Grey Bull – have agreed to participate in the debate scheduled for July 30 from 7-7:30 p.m. Citing COVID-19 concerns, Carol Hafner opted not to participate.
Wyoming Public Media is partnering with WyomingPBS for all primary debates.
All debates will be livestreamed at www.wyomingpbs.org. They will also be broadcast live on WyomingPBS and Wyoming Public Radio, and will be available to view on demand at video.wyomingpbs.org. WyomingPBS Public Affairs Producer Craig Blumenshine and Wyoming Public Media News Director Bob Beck will be asking the candidates questions. Questions for the candidates can be submitted to debate@wyomingpbs.org.
U.S. Senate primary debates among the Democratic and Republican candidates will be held as scheduled.
The Republican debate will be held Tuesday, July 21, at Sheridan College. Due to the number of Republican candidates, there are two one-hour debates. The first debate will begin at 7 p.m., the second debate will begin at 8 p.m. The League of Women Voters has randomly drawn the order that the candidates will be staged in either the first or second debate. The Sheridan Press and Wyoming Public Media are partnering with WyomingPBS to present these debates.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Democratic candidates vying for the United States Senate seat will debate at Central Wyoming College in Riverton. The Riverton Ranger and Wyoming Public Media are partners for this debate.