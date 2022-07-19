Rep. Cheney at a hearing on Jan. 6, 2021

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is vice chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 (2021) Attack on the U.S. Capitol, which has held seven hearings this summer. YouTube/Screen grab via WyoFile

CHEYENNE – U.S. House candidate second quarter campaign finance reports filed last Friday show Republican incumbent Liz Cheney continues to lead in contributions.

She raised close to $2.94 million between April and the end of June, which matched the contributions seen in the last quarter. Overall, the candidate’s principal campaign committee has collected more than $13 million since the beginning of 2021.

