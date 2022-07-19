...RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST TO WEST NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 436, AND 437...
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent.
* WIND...West to west-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained
with possible gusts to 35 to 40 mph.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is vice chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 (2021) Attack on the U.S. Capitol, which has held seven hearings this summer. YouTube/Screen grab via WyoFile
CHEYENNE – U.S. House candidate second quarter campaign finance reports filed last Friday show Republican incumbent Liz Cheney continues to lead in contributions.
She raised close to $2.94 million between April and the end of June, which matched the contributions seen in the last quarter. Overall, the candidate’s principal campaign committee has collected more than $13 million since the beginning of 2021.
Cheney is among the top 10 House incumbents in Congress who have raised the most money this election cycle, according to data from the government transparency group Open Secrets. The candidate who has raised the most is currently Rep. Val Demings, R-Fla., who has brought in $42.4 million since last year, and Cheney is ranked No. 9.
Although she is not the largest fundraiser in the nation, she is in first place among her four challengers in the Republican primary on Aug. 16.
Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, follows in contributions. She raised $1.8 million this past quarter, and $3.87 million overall so far this election cycle, according to her most recent report to the Federal Election Commission. Her campaign announced Friday that the amount she raised in the first two weeks of July pushed her over the $4 million mark, and it will appear in the next fundraising report.
The other three Republican candidates have yet to approach the $1 million mark.
Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, reported collecting $8,578 this quarter. Denton Knapp brought in $3,149, and Robyn Belinskey raised $2,800 between April and June, which is all of her contributions this election cycle.