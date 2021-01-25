CHEYENNE – A couple weeks after Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, one of Trump’s strongest supporters in Congress is set to visit the Wyoming State Capitol later this week in reaction to Cheney’s vote, which has drawn some GOP pushback at home and in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who has repeatedly criticized Cheney since her impeachment vote, plans to visit Cheyenne on Thursday for a rally at the Capitol. Tentatively set to begin at 1 p.m., the event has been organized on Facebook by newly sworn-in state Rep. Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie.
Cheney, who was among 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, has received substantial pushback for her decision, which she described as a vote of conscience. Gaetz was among a handful of GOP representatives who have circulated a petition calling on Cheney to step down from her third-ranking role within the House Republican Conference, according to the New York Times.
“One of those 10 cannot be our leader,” Gaetz said in a Fox News interview earlier this month. “It is untenable, unsustainable, and we need to make a leadership change.”
When a Twitter user speculated that Gaetz was trying to get himself in line for Cheney’s leadership position, the Florida congressman shot down the idea.
“I do not want her job. I unequivocally am not seeking a position in House Leadership,” Gaetz said in a tweet Saturday. “I also know Wyoming can do better.”
A spokesperson for Cheney offered a strong rebuttal of Gaetz, telling the Washington Examiner that "Rep. Gaetz can leave his beauty bag at home. In Wyoming, the men don’t wear make-up.” The response included a link to a video of Gaetz applying makeup in preparation for some morning TV appearances.
A reporter’s request for additional comment from a Cheney spokesperson had not been returned as of Monday afternoon.
Gaetz’s planned visit comes after opposition to Cheney’s impeachment vote has continued to build in recent days. Last week, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, announced his bid against Cheney in the 2022 primary. So far, GOP organizing committees in three Wyoming counties – Lincoln, Johnson and Carbon counties – have also voted to censure Cheney in response to her vote.