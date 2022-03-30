In this Wyoming Tribune Eagle file photo, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks during a press conference to announce plans to build a nuclear reactor demonstration project near a retiring coal-fired power plant Wednesday, June 2, 2021, inside the Wyoming Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE — One of Wyoming's two senators is backing new legislation that its supporters contend would make it easier for small businesses to start retirement plans for their own employees.
On Wednesday, the office of U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said he and fellow Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., introduced the new legislation.
The bill is called the Starter-K Act of 2022. The text of the proposed law says that it would change the 1986 IRS code "to provide for starter 401(k)s."
Under the proposal, firms with fewer than 50 employees could be eligible, the announcement suggested. The workers at "participating small businesses are automatically enrolled" in what is called a “starter” defined contribution plan, according to a news release.
At such businesses, eligible employees would be signed up for the minimum retirement plan default level of 3% of their pay. Their workers could choose to contribute as much as $6,000 yearly, indexed to inflation. Those over 50 years old could make additional contributions.
For the part of these employers and if this bill becomes law, those firms that do not currently offer a retirement plan could participate in what is envisioned under the Starter-K Act. "Employers are not required to provide matching contributions, meaning lower costs for small businesses and start-ups," said the announcement.
“Small businesses are the biggest employers in so many communities in Wyoming and around the country. They deserve the opportunity to provide their employees with better options to save more for retirement,” said Barrasso. “Our bipartisan bill ensures that small businesses can access streamlined plans without complex regulations.”
“The nation’s retirement savings gap is almost exclusively found among small businesses, many of which cite administrative concerns and cost,” said Brian Graff, CEO of the American Retirement Association. “As they look to meet the challenges of the ‘Great Resignation,’ the ‘Starter K’ provides both a simplified structure and real tax incentives for hundreds of thousands of small businesses to provide for the first time this option to their workforce."
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle could not immediately determine if the bill has been assigned a number, nor if it has been assigned to a particular legislative committee. Offices for the two co-sponsors did not answer questions.