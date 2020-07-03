CHEYENNE – Nathan Wendt, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Wyoming, announced this week that his campaign was adding senior members to the team.
Leading his media and digital communications efforts will be longtime Democratic Party strategist Joe Trippi and his firm, TNR Campaigns. Trippi has been a leader in innovation and messaging, and for decades has been often sought out by major media outlets and Democratic Party leaders for insights into the national political environment, according to a news release.
Additionally, Jessica Chambers will be heading up the Wendt team as campaign manager. Chambers, raised in a union family, became involved in politics at a very early age. She currently serves as a member of the Democratic National Committee.
“We continue to build a campaign team that understands not only how to win, but who knows how to effectively engage with Wyomingites and the values we represent,” Wendt said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more happy to be working with Joe Trippi. His counsel and political acumen has already become invaluable to me. And with Jessica Chambers, our campaign will be led by a woman who has a track record in Wyoming of getting things done. Jessica will continue to do that in our effort to win.”
Wendt is the vice president of the Jackson Hole Center for Global Affairs.