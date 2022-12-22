...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills of 35 to 50 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of Southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the
cold. Livestock interests will be severely impacted.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
U.S. Senate passes Lummis-sponsored Orbital Sustainability Act
CHEYENNE – The Orbital Sustainability (ORBITS) Act, introduced by U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo, and colleagues passed Friday in the Senate.
The bipartisan ORBITS Act would create a first-of-its-kind demonstration program to reduce the amount of space junk in orbit. Space junk, or orbital debris, poses a threat to satellites that people in Wyoming rely on for basic communication.
“Space junk is not only dangerous to humans exploring space, but also a major risk to satellites that people in Wyoming and around the country rely on for basic communication. This legislation passing the Senate is an important first step toward removing debris from our orbit,” Lummis said in a news release.
There is approximately 8,000 metric tons of debris currently in orbit, including at least 900,000 individual pieces of debris that are potentially lethal to satellites. These satellites are necessary for things we use every day in Wyoming, from communication to transportation, safety and weather monitoring. Because of the magnitude of the current debris, simply preventing more space junk in the future is not enough.