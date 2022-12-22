CHEYENNE – The Orbital Sustainability (ORBITS) Act, introduced by U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo, and colleagues passed Friday in the Senate. 

The bipartisan ORBITS Act would create a first-of-its-kind demonstration program to reduce the amount of space junk in orbit. Space junk, or orbital debris, poses a threat to satellites that people in Wyoming rely on for basic communication.

