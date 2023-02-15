SUNDANCE — U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso have resubmitted a bill that would protect the name of Devils Tower National Monument.
The bill, which was introduced Jan. 22 and has been read twice and referred to the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, would designate the monument as “Devils Tower,” and commands that it shall be referred to as such in any law, map, regulation, document, paper or record.
Sen. Mike Enzi first introduced the bill, along with Barrasso, in 2015, at which time Lummis introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.
“Devils Tower is one of the most iconic sights in Wyoming, and as the first national monument, its name holds a great deal of value to generations of Wyoming residents,” said Lummis.
The original legislation was penned in response to a petition submitted to the State and U.S. Board on Geographic Names by Chief Arvol Looking Horse, spiritual leader of the Great Sioux Nation, which requested Devils Tower be renamed to “Bear Lodge” on the basis that the current name is offensive and a mistranslation.
This petition came to the attention of the Crook County Commission, which in March 2015 opened the question to the public and received almost 1,000 comments, the vast majority supporting the name “Devils Tower.”