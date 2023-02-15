SUNDANCE — U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso have resubmitted a bill that would protect the name of Devils Tower National Monument.

The bill, which was introduced Jan. 22 and has been read twice and referred to the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, would designate the monument as “Devils Tower,” and commands that it shall be referred to as such in any law, map, regulation, document, paper or record.

