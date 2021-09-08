LARAMIE – United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch’s scheduled visit to the University of Wyoming College of Law and campus Sept. 16 has been canceled.

The appearance, in honor of the College of Law’s 100th anniversary, was canceled due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the university.

There are no plans to reschedule.

