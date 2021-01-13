CASPER – On Thursday, the 20th Surgeon General of the United States, VADM Jerome M. Adams, spoke to the Leadership Wyoming Class of 2021 as part of their health care session.
The meeting was held virtually, and Dr. Adams spent a full hour dialoguing with the leaders across the state. He shared his perspective on being “America’s Doctor” through the time of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as general topics related to public health and community health in rural states like Wyoming.
“It was a privilege to hear from Surgeon General Adams in such a personal way,” Director of Leadership Wyoming Mandy Fabel said in a news release. “Dr. Adams shared stories of his own experiences in medicine as well as in his role as Surgeon General. His sincerity and message that ‘people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care’ framed our conversation on health care and inspired all in attendance.”
“This was such an extraordinary opportunity to hear directly from Dr. Adams,” said Amy Grenfell of Cheyenne, a participant in the Leadership Wyoming Class of 2021. “This experience will stick with me for a long time, and I am filled with gratitude.”