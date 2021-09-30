Don Day Jr. on his DayWeather podcast said this weekend looks to be a wonderful one for getting outside. It also could be the peak of the leaf peeping season in the mountains.
While fall officially arrived last Wednesday, after that quick cold front passing through early in the week, this weekend will be downright gorgeous. The smoke and haze that blocked views much of the summer also cleared out, making conditions especially ideal to ogle those wide panoramas of color.
Aaron Voos, public affairs specialist with the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests, said leaf peeping options abound throughout national forest lands in southeast Wyoming and into Colorado.
“There are pockets of aspen most everywhere, so there will be good color throughout the forest,” Voos said. “Getting to areas where the aspen or cottonwood trees are more plentiful might be especially stunning by this weekend.”
Pole Mountain, between Laramie and Cheyenne, is at its peak now. Voos said he hiked the trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area this past week, and the color was spectacular.
“Those trails are quite stunning now,” Voos said. “If you want to combine some trail work for National Public Lands Day, we have a project planned in that area. You could lend a hand and leaf peep at the same time.”
If looking at all those trees piques your curiosity on just how all that color appears, there are a number of factors, but first, thank the shorter daylight period. The decrease in sunlight switches off the mechanism in the leaves that creates chlorophyll. As the green fades, the gold, reds and yellows dominate until the dying leaf flutters to the ground.
The intensity of the color depends on the weather, tree species, elevation and location of the tree. Certain colors are characteristic of particular species.
If it freezes or a snowstorm suddenly hits, the leaves can freeze green and turn brown or black. Wind can speed up the process if conditions turn gusty late in the color change process, causing the leaves to drop quickly.
At this time last year, the leaf-peeping season was marred by the Mullen Fire that was blazing in the Medicine Bow forest. First reported in the Savage Run Wilderness on Sept. 17, 2020, it continued until the end of October. Added to that was an extreme drought that also reduced the color intensity of those trees outside the fire area.
In other words, last year’s leaf-peeping season was somewhat of a bust.
Mullen Fire burn areas, especially where the fire was intense, won’t offer much leaf viewing this year. Those areas could become a viewing hot spot a few years down the road, though. Several older burns, such as the Badger Creek Fire and the Squirrel Gulch Fire, now have an abundance of aspen coming in, offering awesome color this season. Aspen tends to come in quite quickly in areas of disturbance.
A few leaf-peeping hot spots in the Medicine Bow mountains are along Highway 130, especially on the Saratoga side. The Medicine Bow Rail Trail from the Woods Creek to the Vienna trailheads offers exceptional color for those opting to hike, bike or travel via horseback.
Voos said some of the best viewing requires a bit more driving, but can be well worth it.
“The Sierra Madre Mountains are especially stunning in the fall,” Voos said. “Likely, (that’s) because of the lower elevation and the more extensive mid-level foothills where the aspen proliferate. They create wide expanses of colorful fall foliage.”
If hiking is your mode, take the trail along the Encampment River for either a short out-and-back trip or put on a backpack and go the full 14-mile distance.
The famed Aspen Alley is a stretch of mature aspen that creates a “tunnel” over Forest Road 801 in the Sierra Madre Mountains. This 1-mile stretch of gravel road is far from its once spectacular glory but, thanks to new growth aspen coming in beneath the dead snags from the old trees, it is still worth a visit. Give it a few years, and it should be a top place for leaf peeping once again.
For a daylong or even a weekend trip after visiting Aspen Alley, return to Highway 70 and continue west. Before reaching Slater, Colo., turn south onto paved County Road 710. This road turns to gravel after 2 miles, as it follows along the Wyoming/Colorado line, paralleling the banks of the Little Snake River.
Eventually, it turns into Routt County Road 129, and it re-enters national forest lands after about 17 miles. You can take this road all the way into Steamboat Springs or turn east on Forest Road 550 and head back into Wyoming and toward Hog Park Reservoir.
This improved gravel road winds its way past numerous creeks and crosses the Continental Divide. The road climbs north, passing along the base of Green Mountain before it rejoins paved Highway 70, 5 miles above Encampment.
The crystal ball remains cloudy on the quality of this fall’s color display. Regardless, getting out this weekend for a little leaf peeping should be on everyone’s radar; it might be spectacular.