CHEYENNE – When Amber Ash was selected as the new Downtown Development Authority executive director at the start of 2020, she came with big ideas for increasing development and bringing Cheyenne’s downtown into the future.
Even with the impacts of COVID-19 on the state’s economy, Ash and the DDA got off to a running start, kicking off a coronavirus micro grant program for downtown businesses, utilizing social media for marketing and compiling a directory of about 500 businesses downtown.
In the past, the DDA has focused on façade and community improvement grants that improve the existing downtown area. But looking toward the future, Ash hopes to take the organization in a different direction.
“One of the primary things we’re working on is an overarching goal of moving more toward becoming a development organization, and so as part of that, we are working on a broad base of initiatives to really focus on how to attract and recruit businesses,” Ash said.
When it comes to DDA improvement grants, Ash said they want to shift the focus from historic preservation and existing businesses to helping bring new businesses to the downtown area. While preservation does play a role in development, Ash said they need to make sure the DDA’s investments come with a benefit to the community.
“We have very limited funds, so it’s really important that we spend wisely in order to make sure that investment is bringing a return back to the community. Whether that be in terms of property tax, sales tax or jobs, there has to be a return on that investment for us,” Ash said.
On top of offering more incentives to attract new businesses, the DDA is working to let developers browse available properties, both residential and commercial, directly on the DDA website. They’ve also compiled an online downtown business directory to help residents find shops and services and to help developers see niches that could be filled in the business community.
“Having a better understanding of our current demographics lets us really look at what areas we specifically want to see growth and development in order to attract and bring more people downtown,” Ash said.
And while the DDA is shifting more toward development, they’re still rolling out a number of initiatives to help current downtown business owners.
On July 1, the DDA will host a Marketing 3-4-5 Workshop that also provides afternoon marketing office hours for one-on-one assistance. In the workshop, business owners will learn a number of skills, including how to clearly communicate what makes their shop unique, how to determine how people find their business and how to create compelling content.
Having moved into a new office at 109 W. 17th St. with better technological capabilities and more training space, DDA Marketing and Events Director Haylee Chenchar said they hope to do more in-person and virtual training for business owners when it comes to using social media and online marketing.
“A big part of my job is not only promoting these businesses and helping them, but I also want to give them the marketing tools so they can be successful on their own,” Chenchar said.
Chenchar has been livestreaming from local businesses on the Downtown Cheyenne Facebook page, highlighting and bringing awareness to shops that residents might miss. For businesses like the Donut Shop on Central Avenue, Chenchar helped the owner get onto her account and gave her a list of good social media posts to start building the shop’s online presence.
While Chenchar said those instances are helpful for business owners that aren’t as tech savvy, she doesn’t have time to go into all 500 downtown businesses. They’re hoping to record online training sessions that downtown business owners could watch in their free time.
And it seems that other businesses on the fringe of the DDA district have seen the benefits of being included in the organization, with business owners reaching out to see how they can be included in the district. In the future, Ash said they could potentially look at expanding the DDA boundaries to allow more local businesses to utilize their resources.
“I think that’s why businesses neighboring us are really interested in being a part of the the DDA – the different things that we are able to offer in terms of resources like training, general information awareness about what’s going on, different events, group events that are coordinated to promote multiple businesses across the spectrum.”