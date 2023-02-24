...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY THROUGH 5
PM MST SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH possible.
Blowing snow may create visibility reductions less than one
mile at times.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, and
Central Laramie County including the Interstate 80 between
Cheyenne and Laramie.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday through 5 PM MST Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Gov. Mark Gordon signs House Bill 65 during a ceremony Thursday in the state Capitol. HB 65 establishes the 988 system for suicide prevention and mental health crises.
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon signed House Enrolled Act 44 into law Thursday, which raises the minimum marriage age to 18 in the state.
The underage marriage amendments bill passed through the House on third reading in a 36-25-1 vote, and went to the Senate for consideration at the end of January. The Senate passed the bill on third reading 23-7-1, but concurrence was needed by the House.
State representatives followed up on Feb. 17 for the concurrence vote, and it passed 40-21-1.
House Enrolled Act 44 not only amends the minimum age for marriage, it states no person is allowed to marry that is under the age of 16. All marriages involving a person under 16 are also void.
"All marriages involving a person sixteen or seventeen years of age are prohibited and voidable, unless before contracting the marriage a judge of a court of record in Wyoming approves the marriage and authorizes the county clerk to issue a license," the statute reads regarding an exception.
The individuals trying to get married under the age of 18 will also need the consent of the parents or guardians, unless there has been a declaration of emancipation or meets certain requirements.
A bill similar to this failed when it was previously brought before the Legislature, but bill sponsor Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle before the session that he wanted to try again. Although there was significant debate in both chambers, it made its way through successfully to the governor's desk.