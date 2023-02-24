20230223 GovernorBillSigning01-ms.jpg

Gov. Mark Gordon signs House Bill 65 during a ceremony Thursday in the state Capitol. HB 65 establishes the 988 system for suicide prevention and mental health crises.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon signed House Enrolled Act 44 into law Thursday, which raises the minimum marriage age to 18 in the state. 

The underage marriage amendments bill passed through the House on third reading in a 36-25-1 vote, and went to the Senate for consideration at the end of January. The Senate passed the bill on third reading 23-7-1, but concurrence was needed by the House. 

