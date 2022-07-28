Joseph Underwood

Joseph Carl Underwood, in a picture provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

POWELL (WNE) – The preliminary hearing for Cheyenne resident Joseph Underwood, who is charged with mutilating or disposing of a dead human body to conceal a felony offense, has been delayed.

Underwood also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, interference with a peace officer and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

