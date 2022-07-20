CODY — Joseph Underwood is now being held in Cody on a $500,000 cash-only bond on four charges including disposal of a dead human body related to a murder case that was just recently dismissed in Cheyenne.
Underwood was listed in custody at the Park County Detention Center at 3:30 p.m. last Thursday. County attorney Bryan Skoric had asked for a $1 million cash-only bond. Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah had halved that during Underwood’s initial appearance.
Skoric cited the nature of the charges, weight of evidence and Underwood’s “lengthy and violent criminal history” in his request.
“The danger to the community is very high in this case,” he said.
Darrah also asked for deputies to assist in securing a public defender as soon as possible for Underwood due to questions about Underwood’s competency.
“At some point potentially we will address your competency,” Darrah told Underwood. “But not at this time.”
The murder case against the Cody man was dismissed last month. The Laramie County prosecuting attorney had made a motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that Underwood was not mentally competent to stand trial and would not be so in the reasonable future, citing findings in April from the Wyoming State Hospital.
As soon as the murder case was dismissed, the suspect was held at the Laramie County jail on an emergency detention order until Skoric refiled the four charges he had held Underwood on when he was initially arrested in 2019.
The charges in Park County include concealing a dead human body, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, interference with a peace officer, and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
He faces up to 14 years and six months in prison on the four charges.
