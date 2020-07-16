CHEYENNE – In light of the unprecedented numbers of unemployment claims being filed, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has announced that its unemployment insurance claims office will not be available by phone each Wednesday for the next three weeks, in order to allow claims personnel to resolve a number of outstanding claims where one or more “issues on file” are present.
According to Holly McKamey Simoni, workforce program administrator for DWS, the closures are necessary to resolve claims issues where more information may be needed from the claimant or employer in order to process a claim.
“Our priority is always to deliver accurate and timely benefit payments to the good citizens of Wyoming, and to do that, we must take the time needed to resolve some of our more complex claims,” Simoni said in a news release. “When more information is needed to process a claim, claimants may see the message ‘issue on file’ when checking their claim status, and that means we are gathering the necessary information to determine the claimant’s eligibility.”
Simoni added that persons who may have “issues on file” do not need to take further action, and may be contacted by a claims analyst in order to gather any additional information needed to process the claim.
While the main unemployment insurance phone lines will not be in operation on Wednesdays for the next few weeks, claimants with questions may still call the unemployment insurance call center at 888-674-7699 for assistance. Claimants can also file claims or check on claims 24/7 through the WYUI.wyo.com online system. The unemployment insurance office will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Further information about filing an unemployment insurance claim may be found at http://wyomingworkforce.org/workers/ui/filing/.