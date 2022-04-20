Laramie Regional Airport

Laramie Regional Airport. Greg Johnson/Laramie Boomerang

LARAMIE – Flights associated with United Airlines have resumed at Laramie Regional Airport, a partner company of the major airline confirmed Wednesday.

This followed a hiatus when the airport ceased commercial flights for about a week, due to a piece of equipment needing to be repaired. Monday, the airport was back in business, as previously reported.

"Following restoration of essential FAA ground equipment at Laramie Regional Airport, SkyWest flights operating as United Express were able to resume at the airport Monday," SkyWest Airlines wrote in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. It was responding to WTE's inquiry to United. 

SkyWest "is a partner of United Airlines. Flights at Laramie Regional Airport are United Express flights, operated by SkyWest," this regional air carrier wrote.

Known as an automated surface observation system, the affected piece of equipment helps pilots monitor the weather to ensure safe landing conditions. The Federal Aviation Administration requires that the airport use this system or a trained weather observer to facilitate safe commercial flights.

The FAA, which owns the equipment, had contracted with the National Weather Service to fix the broken sensor. Prior to the repairs, travelers posted on the airport’s Facebook page expressing frustration with a lack of communication from the airport and United.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus