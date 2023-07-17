Disunited Methodists

A gay Pride rainbow flag flies with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on Friday, April 19, 2019.

 Charlie Riedel - staff, AP

CASPER — Two United Methodist churches in Wyoming have disaffiliated over disagreements with the denomination over human sexuality, the ordaining of practicing homosexual clergy and officiating same-sex unions.

Abundant Grace Ministries, formerly Rock Springs First United Methodist Church, and Pavillion Community United Methodist Church, now Pavillion Community Christian Church, exited in June during a regional church conference in Colorado.

