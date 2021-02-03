CHEYENNE – Two groups, United Way and Wyoming Free Tax Service, are offering income tax assistance by IRS-certified volunteers at no cost for those taxpayers who do not have the money to pay a professional.
This service is available by appointment only to prepare 2020 income tax returns. To qualify for help, both groups recommend that the total of your income not be more than approximately $57,000 to $67,000 (for a family of five).
This service is available in Cheyenne at the following locations and times:
• Laramie County Community College – Located at 1400 E. College Drive, CCI Room 144. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 8-April 12, 5-7 p.m.; Saturdays, Feb. 13-April 10, 9-11:30 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call Stu at 307-778-8623 or 307-421-0605 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
• Laramie County Senior Center – Located at 1907 Thomes Ave., Monday-Friday, Feb. 8-April 13, 9 a.m.-noon. To schedule an appointment, call 307-635-2435.
Prior to your appointment, please pick up and complete a tax preparation packet, which are available at the LCCC CCI Building, the Corner Stop on Pershing Boulevard or the Laramie County Senior Center. Also, please bring with you:
• Identification – Photo ID, Social Security Card or Individual Tax Identification number card for each person that will appear on the tax return.
• Income documentation – W-2; 1099; interest received; Social Security and any other income received; Form 1095-A, B or C for Marketplace or other health coverage, etc.
• Deductible expenses – Mortgage interest paid, receipts for property taxes, medical expenses, charitable contributions, etc.
• A copy of your 2019 tax return.