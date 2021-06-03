CHEYENNE – Through a generous grant of $10,555 made possible by United Way of Albany County in memory of Paul Etchepare, Wyoming 2-1-1 will be able to further expand public awareness and knowledge about its services throughout Albany County and have support for general operations.
Wyoming 2-1-1 is a statewide provider of information and referral services. Since Wyoming 2-1-1 opened its doors in 2011, it has handled more than 38,000 inquiries for help.
2-1-1 is a free, confidential and multilingual service available to all residents across Wyoming. Wyoming 2-1-1 provides a single point of entry for individuals seeking community resources and health and human services across Wyoming.
To find resources, learn more about 2-1-1, or donate, individuals can dial 2-1-1 and speak with a community resource specialist, text their zip code to 898-211, visit the website at www.wyoming211.org and use the guided search for services, or contact Sabrina Lane at 307-433-3076 or manager@wyoming211.org.