CHEYENNE – United Way of Laramie County kicked off its annual campaign Thursday morning with breakfast burritos and an enormous show of gratitude for donors, sponsors, volunteers and more.
The organization held its campaign kickoff at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, handing out packets explaining how businesses and other establishments can host their own fundraising campaigns for United Way.
United Way works with about 20 community partners, including COMEA, Healthworks, Youth Alternatives and Safehouse Services. These partners receive funding and support from United Way.
Money raised through this campaign will stay in Laramie County, officials noted during the gathering Thursday.
“We are honored to serve as United Way of Laramie County’s campaign chairs,” Jess and Dr. Danielle Ryan said. “We firmly believe there is not a more direct way to benefit so many areas of need in our community. United Way has been critical in getting effective help to those that need it most, especially during the pandemic. We also believe it is more important than ever to ‘Live United’ and band together to help our neighbors throughout Laramie County.”
Thursday’s gathering also allowed many community members to meet new United Way of Laramie County Executive Director Vernon Dobelmann, who recently took over the position after longtime director Connie Sloan-Cathcart retired. He has only been in the position a little over two months, he noted during the presentation.
United Way of Laramie County Board President Joe Horam noted that the organization is the number one privately funded nonprofit in the United States.
“There’s no reason why we here in Laramie County can’t be one of the most-funded in our community,” Horam said.
In 2020, United Way of Laramie County’s impact stretched quite far, with 3,267 low-income and underinsured families and individuals who were able to access timely, regular and preventative health care, 3,857 families and individuals in need who were able to access items for basic needs and emergency and shelter services, and 1,073 victims of domestic violence who were able to access basic safety needs and get help toward self-sufficiency.
The organization also had 809 children participate in youth development programs, which were designed to build character, improve academic performance and enhance leadership skills.
United Way’s three main areas of focus are health, financial stability and education.
Some of the organization’s goals they hope to achieve by 2025 include: see 95% of county adults under 65 have health insurance, 90% of county children and adults have access to health care, reduce the county’s drug poisoning deaths to 8% or less, get 93% of county students to graduate from high school on time, and see 99% of homeless individuals and families have access to emergency shelters and services.
During the recent WyoGives campaign, the organization raised $4,220 from 20 donors.
The campaign will continue until Dec. 31. People can contribute directly by texting “Give UWLC” to 91999 or online at www.unitedwayoflaramiecounty.org/donate.