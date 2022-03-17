A photograph of the Pedersen family, provided by United Way of Laramie County on March 17, 2022. Parents Bryan Pedersen and Sara Pedersen and their kids, Brock, Dane, Ea and Brant, are helping the group with fundraising.
CHEYENNE – Bryan and Sara Pedersen have been picked to lead the Laramie County United Way's 2022 fundraising campaign, the organization announced Thursday.
Both Bryan and Sara Pedersen are native Wyomingites, and they both graduated from the University of Wyoming. Their kids, Brock, Dane, Ea and Brant "will be joining them on the campaign team," according to the United Way's local organization.
Bryan is a former member of the Wyoming Legislature, where he served in the House of Representatives. Over several years, ending in 2012, he represented District 9 and then District 7. He is currently the president of the Wyoming Boxing Commission.
Sara Pedersen has worked for Laramie County School District 1 since she graduated from UW in 2001. She now teaches social emotional learning at LCSD1's Davis Elementary School.
The Pedersen family envisions "Cheyenne as a community where all individuals and families have the opportunity to achieve their full potential, fostering hope and opportunity for everyone,” according to a news release from the Laramie County United Way.
The fundraising campaign co-chairs "are the voices and faces of United Way of Laramie County throughout the" initiative, the group said. "As volunteers, they represent United Way at community events, campaign presentations, and assist in developing business and individual relationships."