CHEYENNE – The United Way of Laramie County has announced its 11th annual Community Challenge, a fundraising effort to support the mission of United Way.
This year, business leaders and residents have already raised $100,000, and United Way is hoping to receive another $100,000 by the end of the year to help “make long-term changes that produce healthy, educated and financially stable individuals and families in Laramie County,” according to a news release.
In the release, campaign co-chairs Alan and Lindi Kirkbride said United Way is grateful for the help they’ve received from the community to further improve the community’s financial stability, health and education, as well as to provide COVID-19 support.
“It’s not just dollars raised, it’s housing stability raised, reading scores raised, financial literacy raised, health care raised and quality of life raised in uncertain times,” they wrote in the release.
To find more information on donating to United Way of Laramie County, head to www.unitedwayoflaramiecounty.org/donate/.