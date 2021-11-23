CHEYENNE – United Way of Laramie County announced the 12th annual Community Challenge on Tuesday.
Once again, local companies have stepped forward and donated to United Way of Laramie County. By taking a "lead by example" approach, they hope to encourage others to give. These companies believe that as a united community, we can make long-term changes that produce healthy, educated and financially stable individuals and families in Laramie County.
Business leaders in this year’s Community Challenge collectively contributed more than $100,000. They include Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Express Employment Professionals, Halladay Motors, Charles Schwab, The Joannides Family Foundation, Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Union Pacific Foundation and Woodhouse Roden Nethercott, LLC.
United Way of Laramie County’s Board of Directors and staff, as well as the above group of businesses leaders, are challenging the community – individuals, as well as businesses, to raise an additional $100,000 by the end of 2021.
Jess and Dr. Danielle Ryan, 2021 campaign co-chairs for United Way of Laramie County, would like everyone to know, “This is not just dollars raised ... this is providing children and families with basic needs, emergency services and shelter due to an unprecedented pandemic. It’s providing low-income and underinsured individuals access to health care and those impacted by domestic violence access to safety and self-sufficiency. We ask you, the community of Laramie County, to ‘Live United’ for one another, and give!”