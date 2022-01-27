CHEYENNE – United Way of Laramie County recently announced its 2022 Board of Directors.
New board officers for 2022 are:
President, Aaron Courtney, Branch President, Jonah Bank of Wyoming
Vice President, Dustin Woodhouse, Director of Product Support, Wyoming Machinery Company
Secretary, Robert Koehler, retired
Treasurer, Lyndsay Orr, CPA, Accounting Manager, Wyoming Business Council
Other returning board members are Shelly Courtney, Dr. Joseph Horam, Lindi Kirkbride, Erin McKinney, Dorothy Moen, Abbey Palma, Sam Runyan, Misha Westby, Gay Woodhouse and Mark Young.
New board members are Rick Kaysen, Bryan Pedersen and Sara Pedersen.
Brittany Ashby has retired from the board after serving for eight years. During that time, she served on numerous committees; she and her husband, Matt, served as campaign co-chairs; and Brittany served two years as board president.
Retiring 2021 campaign chairs were Jess and Dr. Danielle Ryan, who led the charge for fundraising and awareness of the 20+ nonprofit organizations and initiatives that United Way of Laramie County supports, as well as the Community Schools and Free Tax Service programs.
In a news release, Courtney said: “As incoming board president, I’m so very excited and honored to serve in this role. United Way continues to provide for our community in such a unique and important way. United Way of Laramie County has renewed momentum with Vernon Dobelmann’s leadership as our executive director, and an exceptional staff; I look forward to what 2022 holds and hope to build on the critical relationships we have with our partners as we ‘LIVE UNITED.’”