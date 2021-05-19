CHEYENNE – The Laramie County United Way Board of Directors has selected Vernon Dobelmann to fill the shoes of longtime Executive Director Cathy Sloan-Cathcart, who retired in March after leading the organization for 22 years.
Dobelmann will assume the role on June 1, and according to a news release from United Way, his experience, leadership style and enthusiasm made it clear that he was the right choice to help grow the United Way’s influence in the Laramie County.
“My work experience for the last 20 years has been in the nonprofit sector,” Dobelmann said in the release. "Whether it has been centered on improving schools, working with the poor and vulnerable, developing new programs, fundraising or serving on volunteer boards, the goal has always been about adding value to the lives of other people.”
He has a long history of service with nonprofit organizations across the country, and he is currently serving as the director of operations for the Guadalupe Community Center, a transitional homeless shelter in Greeley, Colorado. He also manages the Cold Weather Shelter in Evans, Colorado, which is a joint effort with United Way of Weld County.
He will take the reigns as the 2021 United Way Campaign is getting underway and will be looking for opportunities to increase awareness for United Way. This will involve utilizing the Laramie County Needs Assessment and other resources to allocate donations to the areas that will yield the greatest and longest lasting impact in the community.
“I’m incredibly honored and excited to assume this very important role for our community,” Dobelmann said. “I’m energized by the opportunity to work collaboratively with the staff, board and our community partners to make measurable impact in the communities we serve.”
Dobelmann has been an active member of the Lions Club, served as a volunteer fireman, served on nonprofit boards of directors, as well as volunteered to work with Relay for Life, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society.
This will be a homecoming of sort, after previously living in Cheyenne for nearly nine years.
“Unfortunately, I accepted a job in South Carolina, and we relocated. Recognizing that error, we have been working our way back to Cheyenne ever since,” he said. "We have our first grandchild now as well, and she is in Cheyenne. Becoming the Executive Director for United Way of Laramie County would be the final step in the process of going full circle.”