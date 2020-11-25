CHEYENNE – Beginning in 2023, United Way of Laramie County will change how it funds community service projects.
Right now, individual organizations in the county can apply to fund specific service projects related to education, health or financial stability through United Way, which is a nonprofit that relies on donors and fundraising to support community enrichment projects.
While United Way typically awards grants on a two-year cycle, United Way is extending those to three-year cycles to give people time to adjust to the new model, which will focus heavily on collaborative projects.
“United Way in Laramie County has played a very unique role in the nonprofit community in that we are trying to address a big-picture problem. For instance, how do we address poverty in Laramie County as a whole?” said Caroline Gerber, resources development director of United Way of Laramie County.
“We know that one organization cannot do all of the work to solve every problem,” she said. “There are so many pieces that go into poverty.”
In the past, United Way has funded projects that might focus on raising local graduation rates or after-school programming, for instance, but Gerber said that’s just one part of a broader issue.
“So, we have asked ourselves, ‘How we can look at this bigger picture?’”
That’s where the new funding model, known as collective impact, comes into play.
“We need our organizations to collaborate and tell us how – as a team – they’re going to focus on changing numbers related to (a bigger issue),” Gerber said. “That shift has come just as United Way evolves, our community needs evolve, and asking ourselves how we can take that next step forward instead of simply funding one organization’s program.”
Rod Hottle, who has worked as United Way’s program director since 2003, said he researched United Way chapters in other communities that have moved to the collective funding model and saw how this system stands to benefit Laramie County on a larger scale.
“Say a family is facing homelessness – there could be a mental health piece to that. There could be a health-related piece to that. There could be a financial piece to that. If you’re working the whole issue together, you’re helping the family address the causes of the issue they’re facing,” Hottle said.
“That’s why I researched the collective model approach.”
Hottle said he doesn’t see many cons to implementing the new model, but has examined other chapters’ mistakes in rolling it out and is focused on avoiding those in Laramie County.
“It’s how you implement it. Some of the lessons learned from other communities were that they didn’t communicate what they were doing. That’s what we’ve learned and want to make sure we don’t repeat here,” Hottle said.
When it comes to tackling homelessness in Laramie County, for example, Hottle said collaboration is key to making a lasting impact.
“There’s more to the issue of homelessness than somebody being without a home – there’s the financial piece and the health piece,” he said.
“If you bring all those groups together in a collaboration, instead of taking each of those components and addressing it through a stovepipe process, then you really are taking it and addressing the issue as a whole and wrapping services around the family or individual that addresses all of those needs. Then, in theory, you help them move forward and overcome the hurdles that are causing homelessness.”