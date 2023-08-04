LARAMIE – A full slate of events is planned for the University of Wyoming’s annual homecoming celebration Sept. 25-30. This year’s theme is “Cheers to 100 Years.”

UniWyo Credit Union is the sponsor of this year’s Cowboy Coffee gathering, which will take place Sept. 30 at UW’s Ivinson Parking Garage, located between 10th and 11th streets along Ivinson Avenue. The event will begin at 7 a.m. and will conclude at the start of the parade. Complimentary homecoming mugs, one per person, and breakfast items will be available while they last.

