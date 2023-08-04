LARAMIE – A full slate of events is planned for the University of Wyoming’s annual homecoming celebration Sept. 25-30. This year’s theme is “Cheers to 100 Years.”
UniWyo Credit Union is the sponsor of this year’s Cowboy Coffee gathering, which will take place Sept. 30 at UW’s Ivinson Parking Garage, located between 10th and 11th streets along Ivinson Avenue. The event will begin at 7 a.m. and will conclude at the start of the parade. Complimentary homecoming mugs, one per person, and breakfast items will be available while they last.
Frank and Barbara Mendicino, longtime UW supporters, will serve as the grand marshals for the homecoming parade. The parade is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at 15th Street and Grand Avenue.
The UW Alumni Association will coordinate the parade. Individuals or groups interested in participating in the parade must fill out an electronic application by 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at uw.uwyo.edu/parade.
The Cowboys football game against the New Mexico Lobos will kick off at 2 p.m. Sept. 30. The Pepsi Pregame Zone in the Indoor Practice Facility will open at 11 a.m.
Other homecoming events are:
The Golden Boot Competition, open to campus and community members, will take place Sept. 25-30. Teams and groups can participate to earn points toward the Golden Boot bragging rights and other awards.
The second annual Tribute to Steamboat event will begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 28 with a barbecue at the Cliff and Martha Hansen Livestock Teaching Arena, 306 Highway 230. The Tribute to Steamboat Showdeo will follow at 6 p.m., followed by a swing dance hosted by UW’s Cowboy Country Swing Club.
Homecoming check-in will open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Saturday check-in will be available at the Ivinson Parking Garage during the Cowboy Coffee event from 7 a.m. until the start of the parade. During check-in, alumni can visit the UWAA table to receive their Cowboy swag bag. Alumni should register by Sept. 10 at uwyo.edu/homecoming to guarantee their swag bag (one per person).
The inaugural Legacy Lunch will take place from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. The event will celebrate families who have made UW a family tradition. Registration is required.
Homecoming Happy Hour, presented by Bond’s Brewing, will be from 3-11 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Downtown Laramie Hollyhock Commons. Live music will begin at 6 p.m.
The UWAA will honor the 2023 Distinguished Alumni and Medallion Service awards recipients Sept. 29 at the UW President’s Homecoming Dinner, an invitation-only event.