WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, released the following statement on the awarding of a contract from the Army Corps of Engineers to the University of Wyoming for snowpack monitoring and flood prevention.
The university was awarded an $8 million firm-fixed-price contract to establish a network of stations to monitor snowpack and soil moisture throughout the plains area of the Upper Missouri River Basin.
In three recent water infrastructure laws, Barrasso secured the inclusion of legislative language that authorized the Secretary of the Army, in coordination with other federal agencies, to restore the stream gauges and snowpack monitors. These gauges help inform agencies like the Corps as to potential flooding and drought.
“The University of Wyoming has won an important contract to keep communities safe,” Barrasso said in a news release. “Wyoming now has critical, additional resources to fund a new network of stations to monitor snowpack and soil moisture. These stations are essential for predicting floods and preparing for them.
“Floods and droughts do tremendous property damage and, tragically, can cost lives. That’s why I worked to create and support this flood prevention program in recent water infrastructure laws. I am thankful to the Trump administration for awarding this important contract to the University of Wyoming.”