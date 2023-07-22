LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming has been selected for the 2023 cohort of the Program to Enhance Organizational Research Impact Capacity, joining seven other universities. This initiative is led by the Center for Advancing Research Impact in Society.

Established in September 2018, ARIS is committed to building capacity, advancing scholarship, fostering partnerships and providing resources to engage with and demonstrate the impact of research in communities and society. The center prioritizes support for traditionally underserved populations and champions inclusive public engagement to foster a diverse science workforce.

