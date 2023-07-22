LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming has been selected for the 2023 cohort of the Program to Enhance Organizational Research Impact Capacity, joining seven other universities. This initiative is led by the Center for Advancing Research Impact in Society.
Established in September 2018, ARIS is committed to building capacity, advancing scholarship, fostering partnerships and providing resources to engage with and demonstrate the impact of research in communities and society. The center prioritizes support for traditionally underserved populations and champions inclusive public engagement to foster a diverse science workforce.
ORIC is designed to assist institutions in building and expanding their capacity to support broader-impact efforts.
“UW is home to many dedicated advocates and practitioners of the broader societal impacts of scientific research. Our selection in the next ARIS ORIC cohort is a testament to their tireless efforts,” said Parag Chitnis, UW’s vice president for research and economic development, in a news release. “We are thrilled that our participation in the next cohort will enable UW to learn from other universities and coordinate our broader-impact activities for even greater impact than before.”
Over the coming year, the cohort will benefit from resources, mentoring and community-building, as well as an intensive training and professional development series.
