CHEYENNE – The unofficial start of Cheyenne Frontier Days will kick off Saturday with rodeo qualifiers.
The "Daddy of 'em All" rodeo is a modified, tournament-style format. Timed events will have qualifying rounds to make it into the rodeo performances beginning July 22. Rodeo qualifiers are free to the public.
The qualifying schedule is:
Saturday at 7 a.m. — Steer roping. Top 12 advance to finals Sunday.
Sunday at 7 a.m. — Team roping. Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.
Monday at 7 a.m. — Tie-down roping. Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.
Tuesday, July 18 at 7 a.m. — Steer wrestling and women’s breakaway roping. Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.
July 19 at 7 a.m. — Women’s breakaway roping and barrel racing. Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.
On Sunday, CFD will round up bucking horses from the pasture north of Cheyenne along Interstate 25 and through the city streets into Frontier Park. The roundup begins at approximately 8 a.m. at the intersection of I-25 and Horse Creek Road north of the city. It then moves along I-25 on the eastern frontage road to Hynds Boulevard, turns south to Central Avenue to Kennedy Road, and then moves from Kennedy Road to Hynds Boulevard and into Frontier Park.
Approximate arrival times are as follows:
I-25 and Horse Creek Road/Iron Mountain, 8 a.m.
I-25 frontage road and Riding Club Road, 8:20 a.m.
I-25 and Vandehei Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
I-25 and Central Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
Please note that the Wyoming Highway Patrol will not allow parking along I-25 at any time during the roundup. Central Avenue, between Kennedy Road and Hynds Boulevard, will be closed while the horses are present.