CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Highway Patrol will participate in the national Secure Your Load Day on Sunday, June 6.
Gov. Mark Gordon has signed a proclamation recognizing June 6 as “Secure Your Load Day” in Wyoming. State troopers will be educating the public about the importance of having secured loads through social media campaigns and by posting safety messages on variable message signs.
“Loss of load crashes are 100% preventable,” Lt. Dustin Ragon said in a news release. “All cargo items travel at your vehicle speed, so a 10-pound item at 50 mph has a crash force of 500 pounds. Secure your load as if your family is driving the car behind you.”
In 2019, there were 739 deaths, 17,367 injuries and 89,915 incidents involving debris on U.S. roadways.
Information from AAA Foundation for Safety indicated statistics show that unsecured loads are a nationwide issue. Road debris caused approximately 200,000 crashes in the past four years. Out of those crashes, about 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths resulted.
Wyoming also requires motorists to secure their loads when traveling. Some tips on how to keep loads secure:
Secure loads with proper ropes, netting or straps.
Secure large objects directly to the vehicle or trailer.
Cover the entire load with a tarp or netting.
Avoid overloading the vehicle.
Check to ensure the load is secure after it’s been secured.